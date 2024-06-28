GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,086,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 2,556,378 shares.The stock last traded at $47.90 and had previously closed at $43.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTLB. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.44.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The business had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $530,381.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,342,873.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,411,867.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,828 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,119 over the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.