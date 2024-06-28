Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 40,777 shares.The stock last traded at $75.95 and had previously closed at $76.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.