Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 40,777 shares.The stock last traded at $75.95 and had previously closed at $76.28.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

