Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 30,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 40,777 shares.The stock last traded at $75.95 and had previously closed at $76.28.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.07.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.