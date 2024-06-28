Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 240,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 331,207 shares.The stock last traded at $60.86 and had previously closed at $61.00.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVEM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 75.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,513,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 774.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 106,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 94,173 shares during the period.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

