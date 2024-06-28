Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $58.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.38.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

