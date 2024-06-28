Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Stock Position Lowered by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in Everest Group by 92.0% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $380.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.11.

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EG. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

