iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 701,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 660,064 shares.The stock last traded at $22.30 and had previously closed at $22.51.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.