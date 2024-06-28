iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 701,860 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 660,064 shares.The stock last traded at $22.30 and had previously closed at $22.51.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7734 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 242.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 100,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

