John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 109,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 73,044 shares.The stock last traded at $33.18 and had previously closed at $33.40.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7311 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $695.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.
About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF
The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.
