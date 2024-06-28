John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 109,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 73,044 shares.The stock last traded at $33.18 and had previously closed at $33.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7311 per share. This is an increase from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $695.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.42.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. TNF LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $480,000.

(Get Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.