Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Shares Gap Down to $36.22

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $35.44. Darling Ingredients shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 177,310 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 483.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.