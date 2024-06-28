Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $160,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,914.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $134,440.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $2,469,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $2,605,500.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $135,020.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $2,386,875.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $2,458,500.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $2,566,500.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $2,884,500.00.

Nuvalent Price Performance

NUVL stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $89.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUVL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nuvalent

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after buying an additional 18,263 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

