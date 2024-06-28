CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 24,541 Shares

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,334,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.

On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $3,421.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $11.50 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

