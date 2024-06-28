CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Insider Githesh Ramamurthy Sells 24,541 Shares

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2024

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 24,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $282,221.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,334,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Githesh Ramamurthy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 1,000,000 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $11,780,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 24th, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 57,619 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $663,770.88.
  • On Monday, April 22nd, Githesh Ramamurthy sold 297 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $3,421.44.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS opened at $11.50 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. On average, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CCC Intelligent Solutions

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.