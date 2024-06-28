Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $9.18

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.18, but opened at $8.96. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 482,968 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

