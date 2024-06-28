Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 116.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

