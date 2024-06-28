Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Streamline Health Solutions
- Stock Average Calculator
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.