Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 35.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 468,242 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

