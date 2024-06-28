Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Down to $118.37

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $118.37, but opened at $114.58. Ryanair shares last traded at $115.40, with a volume of 284,657 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays cut Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RYAAY

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.90.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 308.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.