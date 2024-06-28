Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $53.06

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.06, but opened at $51.00. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 1,694,991 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

