Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EELV. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV opened at $23.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.77.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

