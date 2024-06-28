Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 90,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 351,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,019,000 after purchasing an additional 66,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock opened at $236.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 621.81 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on monday.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MNDY

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.