Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,506,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,750,000 after buying an additional 697,993 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $24,838,000.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $45.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.18. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.