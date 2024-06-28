Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $4.42. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Savara shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 12,854,905 shares traded.

SVRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Savara from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Savara by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,815,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,683,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Savara by 30.9% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 7,938,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Savara during the third quarter worth about $4,347,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Savara during the third quarter worth about $3,780,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

