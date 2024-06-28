Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Price Performance

Shares of TAIT opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Taitron Components Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Taitron Components’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taitron Components stock. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 182,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC owned about 3.03% of Taitron Components as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

Featured Stories

