Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

DT has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.6 %

Dynatrace stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $61.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $49.75. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $133,701,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,515,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 11,824.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after buying an additional 2,391,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 670.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.