Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EHAB. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enhabit from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.79.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $429.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enhabit has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. Research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enhabit news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Enhabit by 7.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

