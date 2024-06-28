Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

FBRT stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 88.39 and a current ratio of 88.39. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franklin BSP Realty Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

Institutional Trading of Franklin BSP Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBRT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 690,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 50,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 582,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.