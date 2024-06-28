Morgan Stanley Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $475.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $486.00 to $475.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $445.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $143.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $289.36 and a twelve month high of $471.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

