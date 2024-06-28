TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TAAT Global Alternatives Price Performance
Shares of TAAT Global Alternatives stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. TAAT Global Alternatives has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.38.
TAAT Global Alternatives Company Profile
