Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Short Interest Update

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Up 37.3 %

TORVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

