Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Increases By 600.0%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.40 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

