Short Interest in Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Increases By 600.0%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $8.40 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $8.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.
About Treasury Wine Estates
