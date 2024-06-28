2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

2020 Bulkers Price Performance

2020 Bulkers stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. 2020 Bulkers has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.31.

About 2020 Bulkers

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. 2020 Bulkers Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

