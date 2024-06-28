2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTBKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the May 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.
2020 Bulkers Price Performance
2020 Bulkers stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. 2020 Bulkers has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.31.
About 2020 Bulkers
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 2020 Bulkers
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for 2020 Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2020 Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.