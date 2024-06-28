Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Técnicas Reunidas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:TNISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Técnicas Reunidas Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TNISF opened at $7.75 on Friday. Técnicas Reunidas has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35.
Técnicas Reunidas Company Profile
