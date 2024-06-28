Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Short Interest Up 83.3% in June

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Traton Price Performance
Traton stock opened at $31.68 on Friday. Traton has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.
About Traton
