Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in June

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Topcon Price Performance
TOPCF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13.
Topcon Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Topcon
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.