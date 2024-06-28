Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 36.9% in June

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the May 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

TOPCF opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.31. Topcon has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

