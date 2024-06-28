Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Toyo Tire Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TOTTF opened at $17.97 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.
Toyo Tire Company Profile
