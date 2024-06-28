Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) Short Interest Down 40.7% in June

Toyo Tire Co. (OTCMKTS:TOTTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the May 31st total of 214,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Toyo Tire Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TOTTF opened at $17.97 on Friday. Toyo Tire has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65.

Get Toyo Tire alerts:

Toyo Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Toyo Tire Corporation manufactures and sells tires in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Tires and Automotive Parts. The company provides tires for passenger vehicles, lights trucks, cars, SUVs, and buses under the Toyo Tires and Nitto. It also offers automotive parts, including engine/motor, member/differential, strut, and exhaust mounts; bush/couplings and constant velocity universal joint boot; and anti-vibration rubber for cars.

Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.