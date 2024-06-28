Constitution Capital LLC Purchases 650 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 5.4% of Constitution Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Constitution Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after acquiring an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after purchasing an additional 82,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $341.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.59. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

