Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.1% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 40.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 178,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 68.2% during the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,904,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.22 and its 200-day moving average is $185.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

