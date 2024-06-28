Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $338,000 Investment in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in RPM International by 14.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 808 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

