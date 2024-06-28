Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 734 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 528.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,156 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $132.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.