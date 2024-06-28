Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 274,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 165.2% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 46,442 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 1,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 160,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 148,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMEZ opened at 15.26 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1-year low of 12.93 and a 1-year high of 16.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 15.37.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.08%. This is an increase from BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of 16.33 per share, for a total transaction of 758,054.93. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,538,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 335,392,578.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile



BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

