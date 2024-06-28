Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,686.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,787,218 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE IRM opened at $89.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 135.18, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

