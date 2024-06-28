Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $57.98 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
