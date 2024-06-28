Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,560 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $107.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.18 and a 52 week high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.63.

In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,883. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

