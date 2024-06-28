VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $34.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

