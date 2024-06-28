Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM opened at $66.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day moving average of $62.04. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.