Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Up to $22.14

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.14, but opened at $22.68. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 5,894,476 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.77.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 153,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $2,547,383.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,486,733 shares of company stock valued at $28,618,091. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 25.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

