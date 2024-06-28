Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up to $92.77

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $92.77, but opened at $95.52. Albemarle shares last traded at $98.12, with a volume of 1,617,720 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Albemarle Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.78.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 99.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

