First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.45

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.45 and last traded at $17.42, with a volume of 186389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.14.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

