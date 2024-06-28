TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) Short Interest Up 23,800.0% in June

TF1 SA (OTCMKTS:TVFCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 23,800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

TVFCF opened at $6.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.09. TF1 has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

TF1 SA engages in the broadcasting, studios and entertainment, and digital businesses in France and internationally. The company offers DTT channels, including TMC, TFX, LCI, and TF1 Séries Films; Theme channels, such as TV Breizh, Ushuaïa TV, Serie club, and Histoire TV; e-TF1; TF1 production; e-commerce activities; music/events; TF1 business solutions; TF1 films production; websites; and advertising services, as well as TF1, which covers sports, French drama, news, entertainment, and movies.

