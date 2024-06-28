Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Drops By 37.3%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

