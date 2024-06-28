Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Drops By 37.3%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 498,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of TTUUF stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Tokyu Fudosan has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.88.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyu Fudosan
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.