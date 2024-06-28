KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KEY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 164,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

