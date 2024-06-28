Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.21

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 94274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBR

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s previous annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 308,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 35.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 81.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.