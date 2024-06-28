Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.38

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 159735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.60 million. Analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

